SALEM, Va. - Rob Henry came through with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and the Carolina Mudcats edged the Salem Red Sox (Beer Mongers) 3-2 on Thursday night. The single scored Payton Henry and Joantgel Segovia for the go-ahead runs. Carolina moves to 17-11. Salem falls to 12-15. Salem takes on the alternate appearance of the "Beer Mongers" every Thursday night that the Red Sox have a home game.

