Frank Beamer returning to coaching for 2020 Polynesian Bowl

Head coach Frank Beamer of the Virginia Tech Hokies takes the field for pregame warmups prior to the Camping World Independence Bowl against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on December 26, 2015 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy…

ROANOKE, Va. - Frank Beamer is making a comeback in 2020.

This time, he will be coaching high schoolers in Hawaii.

He'll be leading Team Makai in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl in Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 18, 2020.

The Polynesian Bowl is an annual all-star game featuring 100 of the nation’s top senior high school football players.

Beamer's squad will be going up against Team Mauka, coached by fellow Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier.

Beamer, of course, served as the head coach for Virginia Tech football, for 29 seasons until his retirement in 2015. He is the winningest coach in Tech history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“The Polynesian Bowl is an incredible celebration of culture and football,” said Beamer. “It’s going to be a lot of fun coaching the best high school players in paradise.”

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.