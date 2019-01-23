QB Josh Jackson may not return to Virginia Tech, enters NCAA transfer portal

Josh Jackson #17 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with fans after a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 10-0. (Photo by Ryan M.…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After a season cut short by a broken leg, Josh Jackson may not be dressed in orange and maroon this fall.

247sports is reporting that Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other coaches to contact the Hokies' former starting quarterback.

Being in the transfer portal doesn't mean Jackson is going to leave Blacksburg, but it does allow other schools to initiate contact.

Wednesday's news comes after wide receivers Eric Kumah and Sean Daniel and tight end Chris Cunningham all announced on Twitter Tuesday night that they plan to transfer

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente released this statement on Thursday:

“Our coaching staff remains firmly committed to developing a winning culture at Virginia Tech where our student-athletes can learn, grow and thrive in all aspects of their lives. As head coach I certainly understand when young men desire to explore their options by entering themselves in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Immediate eligibility for graduate transfers has become another piece of the changing landscape for college football student-athletes and coaches across the country. “I respect the fact that each individual’s circumstances and situation are different. We will continue to support all our student-athletes and wish them best whether their future is at Virginia Tech or another institution. Our evaluation of all aspects of our football program is constant and ongoing. In my postseason one-on-one meetings with our student-athletes I asked for their input on what we can do better as a coaching staff and how I can better serve them as their head coach. I appreciate their feedback, as well as their willingness and desire to do whatever it takes to help us improve individually and collectively in 2019. “With that said, I’m very excited about the character and the talent of the young men on our team and remain enthused about the potential of this football team for 2019 and beyond. We will continue working hard to get better, myself and our entire staff included. Our winter conditioning program began on Tuesday and I can’t wait to get back on the field with our players and coaches this spring. Go Hokies!”

