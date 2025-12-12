Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Sunday, Dec. 14th and Monday, Dec. 15th

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Sunday and Monday for dangerous wind chills that will enter the area following an arctic front.

This WAAD is strictly for Wind Chill numbers, not snowfall.

Recommended Videos

WAAD Headlines (WSLS 2025)

As these temperatures plummet in the wake of Sunday’s arctic front, they will reach dangerously cold levels. The frigid pattern sticks around for the next few days.

Future Wind Chill (WSLS 2025)

Because of the timing of this cold front, we will reach our high temperatures late Sunday morning rather than in the afternoon.

Wind Chill values on Sunday afternoon will quickly fall either into the single digits or below zero as wind gusts reach up to 35 MPH. These will be dangerously cold conditions, not just Sunday afternoon, but into the overnight and early Monday morning hours.

Future Wind Chill (WSLS 2025)

As you are headed out the door Monday morning for work or school, you’ll need to bundle up and stay indoors as much as possible! Feels-Like temperatures at 7 AM on Monday will either fall into the single digits or just below zero.

Lows (WSLS 2025)

Low temperatures will fall into the teens Sunday night, but will feel much colder due to the increase in wind speed. Our temperatures will make a slight rebound around mid to late week next week and be a bit more seasonal.

Kit (WSLS 2025)

These temperatures are dangerous to be outside in for any length of time if not in the proper gear. Car breakdowns and accidents become even more dangerous with these conditions as well.

It is very important to have an emergency kit on hand for the extreme cold. Be sure to keep these things on hand in your vehicle if traveling during this time!