Lord Botetourt boasts experienced offensive line, power in backfield

In the past three seasons under head coach Jamie Harless, Lord Botetourt is 31-8 including a state title game appearance in 2015 and state quarterfinal campaign a year ago. The Cavaliers ground-and-pound offense has benefited from its oversize O-line that includes 6'5" 296 lb. Virginia Tech commit Jesse Hanson.

"It's been big. We're just working on technique to try to get better and better especially with double teams and stuff like that. This type of offense can't run without a line, so it's a big part of it," said Hanson.

"The kids are definitely very big but you know, what it's going to come down to his execution. They're big, they're good players, but an offensive line to be good has to be able to work together. And the jury still out, are we going to be able to do that," said Harless.

In 2017 freshman Hunter Rive blazed onto the scene, finishing the season with 1,638 rushing yards. With a year under his belt and an experienced offensive line, Rice hopes to make an even bigger impact this year.

"I knew I had a great line last year and that was a big part of it. But this year it's even better. It's a brotherhood between us, we're all a big family. It's just them protecting me me getting the job done," said Rice.



