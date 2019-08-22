Staunton River gearing up for new coach, offense for 2019

MONETA, Va.- - The Golden Eagles had a difficult season in 2018. After former head coach Chuck Poston retired in the offseason, they lost their coach two games in- then had an interim coach take them the rest of the way.

The result was a 0-10 season.

A total of 14 starters return this year, seven on both sides of the ball.

New head coach Shaun Leonard has the Eagles focused on football and is bringing a new offense along with it.

"The biggest thing is just learning this year. We know we're going to return just about everybody for another year so this year we want to get our systems installed," Leonard said. "Learn it the right way and the correct way; we know its going to pay dividends in the future."

"We're bringing back a quarterback and a wide receiver this year, away from the single-wing a little bit. We're in an offense similar to it, in a wing-t, but we're running it out of the pistol so we will see what happens."

Staunton River will open up the season against William Campbell on Aug. 30.



