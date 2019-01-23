Cunningham, Kumah among three Hokies to announce intentions to transfer

ROANOKE, Va. - After spending three seasons as the wide receiver's coach for Virginia Tech, Holman Wiggins is reportedly headed to the University of Alabama to take over the same position for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Wiggins led a receiving core that's at least partially responsible for Virginia Tech's best three passing years ever in Blacksburg, with three different primary quarterbacks under center. The downside of this move was painfully evident Tuesday night as no less than three of his receivers are leaving, as well.

Rising senior Eric Kumah announced on Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal so he can explore options as a grad transfer for his senior season. The Woodbridge native is coming off a season where he had 42 catches for 559 yards and seven scores.

Soon to be redshirt senior Chris Cunningham also announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he's transferring and his recruitment is now open. The tight end had 22 receptions for 297 yards and seven scores during his time at Tech.

And walk-on receiver Sean Daniel is also entering his name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for his senior season. The Cheaspeake product played in four games in 2017 and seven games this year.

