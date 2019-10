MIAMI, Fl. - Virginia Tech leads the University of Miami 28-7 at halftime on the road in Miami.

The Hurricanes had five turnovers in the first half while the Hokies had none.

Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has 56 passing yards. Miami switched quarterbacks during the first half. N'Kosi Perry has 170 yards passing. Jarrden Williams has 47.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.