Rewatch: WSLS 10 Sports' Battle at Bristol special

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WSLS 10) - Miss our Battle at Bristol half-hour special? Don't worry! You can watch it in its entirety right here.

The special previews Saturday's big game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Learn about the transition that took place to turn Bristol Motor Speedway from one of NASCAR's best tracks into a college football gridiron. 8,500 hundred tons of rock were trucked in for the field base alone.

We also take have a closer look at the rekindling of the fame lunch pail defense at Virginia Tech, led by defensive coordinator Bud Foster in his 30th year at VT.

Alyssa Rae will walk is through everything you need to know to navigate Bristol this weekend without a hitch, from security to parking to tailgating and more.

Of course, we will look at the Vols, the SEC East favorites. Although they just did escape against Appalachian State, this Tennessee squad is talented.

