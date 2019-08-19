'We are truly blessed' Dale Earnhardt Jr. releases first statement after plane crash

ROANOKE, Va. - After his plane crashed last week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Monday afternoon.

Earnhardt's tweet is the first we've heard from the NASCAR commentator and racer since the crash.

"Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.

