Digital Campaign Specialist

Reports to: Campaign Operations Manager

Location: Remote in one of GMG’s markets Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; Roanoke, VA.

Description

The Ad Operations team supports our sales teams by fulfilling all post-sale digital advertising campaigns. The Digital Campaign Specialists process all orders and enter into owned and operated (O&O), or extension partners’ platforms. They monitor campaigns throughout delivery looking at pacing and performance. They analyze reporting and provide campaign optimization options to the Client Experience team.

Responsibilities

Processing and fulfillment of digital campaigns for all GMG properties including O&O in Google Ad Manager, SpringServe and third-party vendors.

Map data connections in TapClicks for Client Reporting Dashboard setup

Regular monitoring of campaigns, making minor optimizations automatically and communicating more strategic recommendations to Account Manager

Work collaboratively with Order Entry, Client Success and Sales teams.

Requirements

3+ years managing digital advertising/marketing campaigns

Excellent communication skills and comfortability upholding processes and business rules

Able to analyze reporting data and create strategies for improvement based on client goals

Adapts appropriately to new technology and process updates

Familiarity with Google ad products including Ad Manager, Analytics, Tag Manager

Strong digital marketing ideation skills.

Proven ability of successfully handling digital pre-sales and post-sales processes

Demonstrable characteristics of a self-starter including, but not limited to, being self- directed, taking initiative, being accountable, having problem-solving and decision- making skills and having the ability to operate with minimal supervision.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background preferred, ideally in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

Contact: Jessica Benavides, Campaign Operations Manager

jbenavides@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.