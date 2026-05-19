DETROIT – WDIV-TV, Detroit’s Local 4 and a Graham Media Group station, is looking for a Director of Technology who is as excited about what’s coming next in broadcast as they are about keeping today’s operation running flawlessly. This is a leadership role for someone who sees AI, IP infrastructure, and emerging distribution platforms not as buzzwords — but as the tools that will define local television’s next chapter.

What you’ll do

You’ll report directly to the General Manager and own everything technology at WDIV — from the control room to the cloud. More specifically:

Lead and develop a team of broadcast engineers and IT professionals, building a culture of proactive problem-solving and continuous learning.

Drive the station’s technology roadmap, with a clear eye toward AI-assisted workflows, IP-based infrastructure, next-gen distribution, and automation that frees our journalists and creatives to do their best work.

Evaluate and integrate emerging AI tools across the newsroom, production, and operations — identifying opportunities where technology can enhance workflows, improve content quality, and support the work of our teams.

Own the station’s multi-platform content distribution strategy across broadcast, streaming, OTT, and emerging platforms — ensuring reliable delivery everywhere our audience is.

Oversee the physical plant: facilities, equipment lifecycle, capital planning, and the day-to-day reliability of a 24/7 operation.

Manage the full technology budget — operating and capital — with sound fiscal discipline and a bias toward strategic investment over technical debt.

Partner with News, Sales, Programming, and Creative Services to develop modern workflows that accelerate content production without sacrificing quality.

Serve as the station’s internal authority on emerging broadcast standards (ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV, IP production environments, cloud playout, etc.) and their practical application for WDIV.

Collaborate actively with Graham Media Group’s VP of Technology and technology leaders across all GMG markets — sharing best practices, contributing to group-wide initiatives, and helping build the kind of newsroom tech infrastructure that sets the standard for the whole company.

Maintain FCC, OSHA, SMPTE, and ATSC compliance across all technical operations.

What you’ll bring

A bachelor’s degree in computing, engineering, or a related field — or equivalent hands-on experience that makes you the smartest person in the equipment room.

5+ years as a Director of Technology/Engineering or equivalent leadership role, ideally at a major news operation.

Deep fluency in broadcast engineering: news production, live event production, studio operations, file-based workflows, editing, transport, and transmission.

Experience designing or transitioning to IP-based production environments and cloud-connected infrastructure.

Hands-on experience with control room automation systems (Ross, Ignite, ELC, or similar).

Practical knowledge of — or genuine curiosity about — AI applications in media: workflow automation, transcription and captioning tools, content intelligence, and predictive maintenance.

Proven track record managing capital projects, vendor relationships, and technology lifecycles without letting things go sideways.

Experience with ATSC 3.0 / NextGen TV infrastructure (or a clear path to getting there fast).

The ability to translate complex technical decisions into plain language for non-technical stakeholders and leadership.

Skills that will set you apart

Experience building AI-assisted newsroom tools or workflows — whether vendor-selected or homegrown

Knowledge of cybersecurity best practices specific to broadcast environments (OT/IT convergence, ransomware resilience, network segmentation)

Experience with cloud-based master control, remote production, or virtualized broadcast infrastructure

Familiarity with Nielsen systems and the technical dimensions of ratings measurement

A mindset that sees technology not just as infrastructure, but as a competitive advantage

Who you are

You’re calm under pressure and sharp when it counts. You lead people as well as you manage systems. You stay ahead of the industry — you know what’s coming before it arrives — and you know how to build the case internally to move toward it. You believe local news matters, and you want the technology you build to reflect that.

Location:

550 W Lafayette Blvd

Detroit, MI 48226

To apply: Please send both your Resume and Application (see link below) via email to: Stephanie Slagle, General Manager at: Sslagle@wdiv.com.

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.