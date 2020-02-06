Did you know there is an adults-only pool at Walt Disney World?

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you think about a Disney resort, you may be reminded of rooms decked floor to ceiling in Disney decor, maybe the Mickey waffles at the cafeteria, or perhaps a busy pool with hundreds of kids running around?

What would you say if we told you about an adults-only pool on Disney property, which also has its own water park?

Tucked away within Walt Disney World Resort at the Four Seasons Resort is a pool where the minimum age for swimming is 21. The infinity-edge pool named Oasis sits lakeside, surrounded by palm trees and cabanas.

Sounds pretty nice right?

The 92-foot pool overlooking a sparkling lake is equipped with an underwater sound system and a hot tub adjacent to the pool.

If you’re wondering how to enjoy the pool without the guilt of leaving the kids alone, Hakuna Matata. The hotel offers a free kids camp for children ages 4 and older.

So now you can sit poolside as long as you want and “just keep swimming.”

Once you’ve enjoyed the sweet serenity of Oasis, and you’re ready for something a little more exciting, grab the kids and head over to the resort’s five-acre water park.

Explorer Island comes complete with a lazy river, a giant splash area and two water slides. The best part? This water park typically has no crowds and no lines.

How are the crowds so controlled?

Both the Oasis and Explorer Island are for guests staying at the hotel only.

This resort isn’t completely free of Disney. Families can still enjoy grabbing a bite to eat with their favorite pals.

At Ravello, families can attend the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and the gang every Thursday, Saturday and select Tuesdays.

So next time you’re considering a vacation to Central Florida or just looking to get out of the house for a weekend, you might want to think twice about where you book your stay.