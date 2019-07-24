It's all about kids at NRV Fair

DUBLIN, Va.- - The New River Valley fair is happening this week in Dublin.

Five dollars will get you in the gate to plenty of rides, food and free musical entertainment and livestock shows.

This year's theme is "Grab the Bull by the Horn." Organizers say it's all about bringing in the new generation of fairgoers.

"When you look around here at these kids, the kids are what the fair is all about. We have kids here in the barn that are the fourth generation to be at these grounds participating in the fair," said Malcolm Boothe, president of the fair association.

"Dukes of Hazzard" star and country music artist John Schneider will be at the fair Thursday night. The fair ends Saturday.

