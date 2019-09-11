What's News Today: September 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will attend a 9/11 remembrance event in northern Virginia. The event at the Bozman Government Center in Arlington will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., when the Pentagon was attacked.

The 900 block of Commerce Street in Lynchburg will closed today. A contractor will work on the outside of one of the buildings. A detour will be in place. Work is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

Local Veterans will commemorate 9/11 in Appomattox County. There's a ceremony this morning at 9 a.m., in front of the Appomattox Court House, remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

Mission BBQ honors first responders. It is offering a free sandwich on this Patriot Day, remembering their service and sacrifice. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Launch Place in Danville holds its Big Launch Challenge. Ten companies from throughout the region will pitch their business ideas, hoping to win up to $20,000 to start-up their companies. This is the sixth year for the event.

Virginia Western Community College will announce a new initiative to combat student food insecurity. A recent survey show 17 percent of students in the Community College Access Program are food insecure. The college is partnering with Kroger and Kraft Heinz to help feed the 5,000 students who may be going hungry.

The fall session of the Green Academy kicks off today. The weekly series talks about green initiative in the Roanoke Valley, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, alternative transportation and more. The classes run for five weeks.

Averett University holds a luncheon today for first responders and veterans. The Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness holds the appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a formal presentation scheduled for noon.

Governor Ralph North has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff today, in honor and memory of the victims who died on September 11, 2001.

The Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Radford University will take part in the 9/11 Never Forget Project. They will plant 2,977 flag on Muse Lawn, honoring the lives of those lost.

