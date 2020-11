ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers going north should avoid part of U.S. 220 in southern Roanoke County if they can.

Just after 1 p.m., a tractor-trailer overturned between Back Creek and Yellow Mountain Roads, near Red Hill Church of the Brethren, according to Roanoke County officials.

All northbound lanes are completely blocked at this time and first responders are at the scene.