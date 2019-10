Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - A crash is causing delays for commuters on I-581, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the one-car accident is right before Exit 4W on I-581 North.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.

