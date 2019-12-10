50ºF

Weak earthquake hits Southwest Virginia early Tuesday morning

Earthquake happened at 1:43 a.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

VIRGINIA – A 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened in the George Washington National Forest early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, extremely close to the Virginia-West Virginia state line, happened about 9 miles deep.

While we’ve heard reports about a large boom heard in the New River Valley, this would not have been the cause as it was too early in the morning.

