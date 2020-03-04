D.C. cherry blossoms forecast to peak at the end of March

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees in the nation’s capitol have reached the second stage of their growth, in which florets are visible. Given that and long range forecasts, the National Mall expects the cherry blossoms to peak between March 27 and March 30.

It’s official! Peak bloom is on the way!! Make plans to join us at the Tidal Basin to enjoy the blossoms, and for the full schedule of events for the @CherryBlossFest from March 20-April 12. #BloomWatch #ReadySetBlossom pic.twitter.com/Nr67kVmxlJ — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 4, 2020

It’s at that point that the Tidal Basin will be painted in white and pink by the nearly 4,000 trees that reside within the park. Since 2004, peak bloom dates have ranged from as early as March 20th to as late as April 10th.