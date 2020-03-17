Parts of the area feel the Luck o’ the Irish Tuesday; very warm later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The past few days have been rather dreary and cool, but there are some signs of improvement for St. Patrick’s Day. While we may not be completely sunny, breaks of sun will be possible in the afternoon. As a result, high temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

A front passing south of here will stay south Wednesday. High pressure north of that front will wedge in some more clouds and cooler air, leading to highs only in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

We'll see more clouds and the return of cooler air for the day

Our front lifts back to the north and serves as a boundary for rain and even some storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Most of this will likely be near and north of U.S. 460.

Rain becomes likely near and north of US 460

As that front continues to lift north, warm air surges northward. It’s only fitting as spring will have officially sprung at 11:49 p.m. Thursday. This is when the sun appears directly over the equator, better known as the vernal equinox.

Vernal Equinox occurs late Thursday night

We’ll certainly feel like spring both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and even some 80° readings possible Friday afternoon. That’s if we can stay dry long enough. If not, we’ll be held in the 70s.

Spring warmth surges into the Southeastern U.S.

We won’t be breaking and record highs Thursday. Provided that we can stay dry long enough Friday, we’ll come close to record highs by then.

Thursday's records won't be beat, but Friday's will come close

A cold front passing through the region brings falling temperatures during the day Saturday. We’ll be dry and chilly come Sunday.