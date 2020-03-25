Warmer weather to help us chip away at cabin fever later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve got cabin fever, just hold on for one more day. We have good news for you.

(Just keep in mind the recommendations from the CDC, WHO and local health officials.)

The storm system that’s given us widespread rain overnight will pull away to the east Wednesday, leaving us with scattered showers Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, we trend drier with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine west of the Parkway.

Rain chances go down throughout the day

The recent rain and a calm wind will lead to some areas of fog late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Once the fog clears, however, we’re on our way to a nice afternoon Thursday. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s!

Highs bounce back into the 60s

This is only the beginning of a warming trend that will help cure our cabin fever. A southwest wind will develop Friday, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A warm front to our north may help spark a few showers well north of U.S. 460.

Warmer weather moves in from the southwest, with a warm front keeping most rain to the north

That warm front, however, may sag far south enough by Saturday to give us a few morning showers from Lynchburg and Roanoke to the north. Its exact location is key to Saturday’s forecast. Areas like Lynchburg may be a few degrees cooler than places like Wytheville and Blacksburg.

Warmer weather continues, but the warm front is closer to us. A few showers will be possible Saturday morning

The warmth lingers into Sunday. Afterward, a cold front moves through and drops us into the 60s by Monday afternoon.