Significant amount of rain expected for parts of the area through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Tuesday morning, our prolonged period of rain has only just begun. A lot more is on the way too, as an area of low pressure stalls over the Tennessee River Valley. The counter-clockwise wind around low pressure will continuously pump moisture into the Carolinas and into our part of Virginia.

That moisture rises up our complex terrain and can become heavier at times now through Thursday.

FutureTracker

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the areas shaded in green on the map below.

Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning

It’s because of this that parts of the area, specifically the Roanoke Valley, parts of Montgomery, Franklin, Floyd, Henry, Patrick and Carroll Counties could see 1-to-2 months worth of rain in 2-to-3 days.

Rainfall potential through Thursday night

Flooding is a big concern specifically for this part of the region. Road closures will be possible. Basements may flood, especially if you live close to a creek, stream or river. A couple mudslides will be possible too.

Weather impacts through Thursday

By Friday, this storm system finally starts to pull away to the east. One last push in the warmth and humidity of the day will give us some scattered afternoon storms Friday.

What We're Tracking - Friday

For the Memorial Day weekend, we expect things to be warmer with a spotty storm or two each day. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s area-wide, with lows each night in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll continue to monitor river levels, as they could be an issue for part of the weekend as well.