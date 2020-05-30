A sight for sore eyes: DRIER WEATHER the next few days!

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been incredibly wet this May, in fact, the seventh wettest month EVER in Roanoke! As we flip the calendar over to June, it appears we’ll finally get a break from the rain.

A cold front is passing through the area today, which means we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds overhead and perhaps a couple stray showers around. Most of us stay dry today. It’ll be warm again this afternoon and we’ll see humidity levels drop as drier air filters in behind the front.

Future Tracker Saturday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

High pressure settles in for the final day of May tomorrow and we’ll enjoy bountiful sunshine along with cooler temperatures and reduced humidity. That system is likely to have its grasp on our weather for a few days, keeping us dry locally.

Future Tracker Sunday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

Dew points stay on the low side through Monday, but as high pressure starts to shift offshore, they’ll creep back up and the humidity will be more noticeable by midweek.

4 day dew point forecast (WSLS)

We’ll also see temperatures warm back up by Tuesday and Wednesday, with the 90s in range for some spots! Eventually, the warmer and more humid air will fuel the chance for afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday.