NEW OVERNIGHT: Tropical Storm Isaías develops in the Caribbean

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s taken quite some time, but Tropical Storm Isaías formed Wednesday night south of Puerto Rico. This is the earliest in the season that we’ve had our ‘I’ storm.

#Isaias has formed in the eastern Caribbean - the earliest 9th Atlantic named storm formation on record. Prior record was Irene on August 7, 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/ehFewqzUyh — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 30, 2020

This has been a challenging storm to forecast, and it still is in some sense.

Forecast Challenges

- Its path takes it through the Dominican Republic and Haiti (aka. Hispaniola). You may think of the Caribbean islands as just flat land, but it turns out that Hispaniola has some very rugged terrain. This can disrupt storms that move through there.

- It just now has developed a clear and defined center. Now that that has happened, the expectation is for forecast models to get a better grasp as to where it’s headed. That’s why you see such a wide cone in the top graphic of this article. More on that below.

- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we don’t have the benefit of transcontinental flights. These flights collect weather data that is then fed into forecast models, which makes them perform better.

What to Expect

If you have plans to go to the beach, expect rip currents to begin developing this weekend with storms increasing Sunday into early next week. The projected path takes this storm close to Florida. Where it goes beyond that is still being determined.

If it impacts our weather here in southwest and central Virginia, it wouldn’t be until next Monday and Tuesday.

A more inland track would throw more moisture in our direction. This would result in heavy rain, flooding and the possibility of severe weather. A track closer to the coast/offshore wouldn’t be quite as impactful to us. In fact, we would notice a drop in humidity by Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Two possible scenarios with Tropical Storm Isaías