Tornado warning expired for parts of Franklin, Henry, Patrick counties

RONAOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning for parts of Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

The warning was originally set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

This warning effected north-central Henry County, Southwestern Franklin County and Northeastern Patrick County.

At 3:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Endicott, 7 miles southwest of Ferrum, moving east at 10 mph.