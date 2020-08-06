81ºF

Weather

Tornado warning expired for parts of Franklin, Henry, Patrick counties

Warning expired early at 3:39 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Tornado
Tornado warning issued for Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties
Tornado warning issued for Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties (WSLS 10)

RONAOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning for parts of Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

The warning was originally set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

This warning effected north-central Henry County, Southwestern Franklin County and Northeastern Patrick County.

At 3:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Endicott, 7 miles southwest of Ferrum, moving east at 10 mph.

Tornado warning issued

TORNADO WARNING issued for parts of Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties until 3:45 p.m. Jeff Haniewich WSLS 10 News has more.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: