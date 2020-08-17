Monday’s forecast gets the Goldilocks stamp of approval

ROANOKE, Va. – After a weekend with daytime temperatures 10° below the August average, Monday offers a happy medium for a lot of us. We start out in the 60s with very tolerable humidity levels for this time of year.

That dip in humidity lasts us through the rest of the day, with high temperatures around 80-85° for most of the area.

Hour by hour humidity levels for Monday

Some higher spots of Floyd, Carroll, Grayson, Bath and Highland Counties will still be in the 70s.

By Tuesday, a front inches closer to the area. As it does so, we’ll see a few storms pop up after about 2 p.m. and lingering into the night for a few spots.

FutureTracker Tuesday afternoon

The location of any storms will be rather random.

From Wednesday through Friday (perhaps Saturday too), our front will stall east of here. Moisture at all levels of the atmosphere will ride up the front from the southwest and give us the daily opportunity for numerous showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures each afternoon will mostly be held in the 70s.

Upper air pattern for mid to late week

Most forecast data indicates that 1-2″ of rain is possible during that time frame.

Expected rainfall from Wednesday through Saturday

Meanwhile, there are two storms to watch in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 50-60% chance that we get Laura and Marco in the next 5 days. The Caribbean would be the first place impacted. Beyond that, the future of either storm is uncertain.

Tropical tracker for the next few days

We’ll keep you posted throughout the week.