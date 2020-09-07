Lovely Labor Day followed up by more humidity, storms later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like the past couple of mornings, Labor Day starts out with a little bit of a chill in the air. We’ll trade the long sleeves for bathing suits throughout the day, as temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

We’ll see some more clouds and the return of humidity Tuesday. This is partly thanks to a system developing offshore and moving toward the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 30% chance on this storm getting a name.

Odds of a named storm near the East Coast this week

Name or not, we expect some spotty showers and storms later in the day Tuesday. Most of these will form along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

An east/northeast wind will keep clouds locked in through Wednesday, with high temperatures around 76-81° area-wide. The heaviest rain will likely be east of here, but we still expect scattered showers and storms to develop and move east to west.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

This sort of unsettled pattern continues through the rest of the week, with temperatures being held at or below average each afternoon. It will be pretty muggy once again, unfortunately.

High temperature trend for 9/7 to 9/11/2020

High pressure over New England will likely wedge some cooler air into the region Friday night and Saturday.

Then, we’ve got to keep an eye on the same storm that dumps snow on the Rockies Monday night through Wednesday morning. Denver, Colorado hit 97° Sunday, and is under a Winter Storm Watch for the next few days. Crazy!

What We're Tracking - Wednesday

This bowling ball of a storm system will weaken significantly as it moves north of our area this coming weekend. However, it will drag a cold front our way. This will give us, perhaps, our best coverage of showers and storms by Sunday.

What We're Tracking - Sunday