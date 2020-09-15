A taste of fall weather arrives just one week early

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a front that moved through the area Monday, we start Tuesday out with clouds. Eventually, high pressure takes firm control of our weather. That, combined with drier air, will lead to more sunshine and a gorgeous Tuesday.

Highs will make their way into the 70s area-wide.

Hourly planner for Tuesday, 09/15/2020

Combine the dry air, clear sky and calm winds and you’ve got a recipe for a cool night ahead. Turn the A/C off, and let some fresh air come in! Lows overnight fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Forecast lows for the morning of 9/16/2020

We’ll be back in the 70s by Wednesday with a few more high level clouds streaming in off of Hurricane Sally . The storm is moving very slowly, which makes the forecast up this way very challenging.

Sally is forecast to meet up with a cold front. Where that meeting happens ultimately determines how much rain we get later this week.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon when Sally and a cold front could meet up

The farther south it happens, the less rain we see. The farther north it happens, the more rain we see. This would likely be late Thursday and Friday. At the moment, we’re forecasting 1-2″+ of rain south of U.S. 460. Any wobble in the track of the storm could change that, though, so it’s important you stay up to date on the latest forecast from Your Local Weather Authority.

Tracking Sally this Thursday and Friday

Regardless, this front is going to take Sally out to sea in time for the weekend. Behind that, much cooler air settles into the area. We’re talking highs in the 60s and lower 70s and nighttime lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

Sunflower festival forecast for 9/19 and 9/20/2020