Sally takes aim at the Gulf Coast; two names left for hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. – 8 a.m. Monday Update

The historic pace of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues, with four named storms in the Atlantic as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Sally formed over the weekend and is slowly strengthening over warm Gulf waters. It’s slowly strengthening but also slowly moving toward the Louisiana-Mississippi line. There is where it will make landfall as a hurricane Tuesday morning.

Tracking Sally - 9/14/2020

Nothing is around to pull Sally north, so the storm will meander around the Gulf Coast for a few days. This is bad news for parts of southern Mississippi and southern Alabama, where tropical rain will lead to a significant flood threat.

Tracking Sally and how much rain will produce in the Deep South

Eventually, a cold front picks the storm up and shifts it farther to the east. At this point, Sally will be much weaker and turn into a remnant low pressure system. Where it goes from there will be crucial to our forecast late Thursday and Friday.

If the cold front picks it up farther south, then we will see less rain during that time frame. If the cold front picks it up farther north, then we’ll see more rain. At the moment, there’s the chance we see 1-2″ of rain south of U.S. 460.

Tracking Sally and how much rain will produce in the Mid-Atlantic

We’ll keep you posted to any changes in the storm’s path and its potential impact here.

Other Storms

Bermuda was completely inside the eye of Paulette at one point Monday morning, but this storm is now moving away from the U.S.

The entire island of Bermuda is inside the eye of #Paulette pic.twitter.com/5dhW46fFwV — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) September 14, 2020

Rene continues to fizzle out over the open Atlantic.

Teddy is the earliest 'T' storm on record by nearly a month. The storm formed over open waters Monday morning and is not an imminent threat to the U.S.

#Teddy has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the earliest 19th Atlantic named storm formation on record. Prior record was October 4, 2005 (Unnamed). Unnamed storm was added in post-season reanalysis in 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/SAnhkoHKs5 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 14, 2020

With that, we’re now two names away from running out of names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Only Vicky and Wilfred are left.

Storm names used up as of 9/14/2020

Once we use those names up, we will switch over to the Greek alphabet.