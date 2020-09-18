Get Him to the Greek! Hurricane season runs out of names

ROANOKE, Va. – Just a day after Sally’s remnants dumped rain on our region, the Atlantic hurricane season strikes again. Wilfred developed over the open Atlantic and is not an imminent threat to the U.S.

This is the last name on the list for the 2020 season.

2020 hurricane names

It’s remarkable to run out of names, but it’s especially remarkable considering hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th.

Now, storms that form will be assigned a Greek letter (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.). This has only happened one other time in recorded history, and that was in 2005.

It’s likely that we’ll dip into the Greek alphabet Friday, as a storm in the Gulf of Mexico continues to become organized.

Tropical depression 22 will likely become Alpha at some point Friday

Alpha will form and will meander around the Gulf for a few days. This could bring a lot of rain to parts of the Texas Gulf Coast over the next few days. At the moment, it is not a concern for our weather.

If the jet stream can dip down south and grab this storm, we might be able to get some remnant rain from it later next week or next weekend.