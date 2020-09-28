Pair of cold fronts to bring heavy rain, return to fall weather

ROANOKE, Va. – After a dry and warmer weekend, we’ll follow it up with warmer weather again Monday. Temperatures start out reasonable in the morning before climbing into the 70s in the afternoon.

In between that, we’ll dodge a few showers west of the Blue Ridge Parkway as the wind begins to turn out of the south and southwest.

FutureTracker - Monday morning

This will start to pump the moisture into the region and make things feel a little humid at times the next two days. A cold front will then inch closer late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leading to some pockets of heavy rain along the West Virginia-Virginia line moving from southwest to northeast.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

As low pressure digs into the Gulf, our front will then slow down. This will allow for a few showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day Tuesday. The most widespread rain comes late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

FutureTracker - Tuesday night

It’s because of the slow movement of the rain, and the amount of moisture around, that we expect 1-2″ of rain area-wide. This could lead to some localized flooding issues. The threat for damaging wind gusts stays east of the front, and therefore, east of our area Tuesday.

Storm impacts for late Tuesday and Tuesday night

By Wednesday, our area of low pressure riding the front will swing up through the Carolinas. This could offer us one last round of heavy rain Wednesday night before passing off toward the east. We’ll be cooler - in the 60s - by Wednesday afternoon.

What we're tracking by Wednesday

By Thursday, we’ll be in between cold fronts. So, we’ll actually see temperatures rise a little more into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What we're tracking by Thursday

Cold front #2 comes in from the west late Thursday and brings in much less humid air.

What we're tracking by Saturday

By the first few days of October, we’ll see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some parts of the New River Valley and Highlands will wake up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings.

We’ll see a little more sunshine, thankfully, which should hopefully bode well for the fall foliage.