Clouds, fog, rain and temperature swings make for an active weekend in SW Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – After a lengthy stretch of quiet weather, things are finally starting to get a little more active this weekend.

The first system to track is a cold front to the west of us that will push through during the day. It will spark extra clouds and scattered rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Today's chance of rain (WSLS)

We’ll have the warm air with us one more day as highs range from the low 70s to low 80s ahead of the front.

Behind the front, high pressure sets up over New England for Sunday. Cooler air will filter down from that system and wedge up against our mountains. We’ll have numerous clouds, fog and light rain or drizzle.

Future Tracker Sunday 12 p.m. (WSLS)

The “wedge” will also keep temperatures down. We expect the high temperature for the climate report to happen at midnight, with temperatures during the afternoon (when you would normally feel the high for the day) stuck in the upper 40s or 50s.

Future Tracker Temperatures Sunday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

Once the wedge loses its grip on our weather, we’ll warm up a bit Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances don’t look all that high during that timeframe.

The next big chance of rain for our area is expected Thursday and Friday as a low pressure system emerges from the southwest.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

Details on how much rain we will receive will become more clear as that system approaches.