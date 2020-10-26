Snowstorm, tropical system weaken before giving us more rain later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – After an unseasonably cool Sunday, we start with the cool wedge Monday morning. Patches of mist and fog will be around, but the overcast should break enough for us to reach 65-70° Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly uneventful in our area too.

Meanwhile, parts of the Rockies and Plains are getting hit with a lot of snow from a powerful storm system out west. Advisories, watches and warnings stretch from Wyoming to Texas and New Mexico.

Winter weather alerts on Monday, 10/26/2020

Then, there’s Tropical Storm Zeta which continues to strengthen. This will make another landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday, the 8th such storm to do so this season.

Tropical tracker for the next few days - Zeta

Remnant rain from Zeta is expected here Wednesday night and especially Thursday. The exact track of Zeta’s remnants will determine exactly what times we’ll see the heaviest rain, but it does look as though Thursday will be the worst weather day this week.

FutureTracker - Thursday morning

Early estimates show 1-3″ of rain over our area, which could lead to localized flooding Thursday. The severe weather threat, at the moment, is low but not zero. We’ll keep you posted as Zeta’s track becomes more certain.

Storm impacts from the remnants of Zeta

The storm that pounds the Rockies with snow will then carry Zeta’s remnants out to sea and give us one last push of rain and gusty wind through midday Friday.

FutureTracker - Friday morning

The good news is that things look dry for the 10 News trick-or-treat event at Layman Family Farms Friday .

Drive thru trick or treat forecast for Friday, 10/30/2020

We’ll definitely turn cooler for Halloween, but we expect dry weather to persist before showers return Sunday.

Halloween weekend forecast as of Monday, 10/26/2020