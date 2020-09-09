WSLS 10 holding a free, socially-distant, drive-thru trick-or-treating event

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking to celebrate Halloween but still keep everyone safe? WSLS 10 has the perfect destination for you!

On Friday, October 30, from 5 to 7:30 pm at Layman Family Farms, WSLS 10 is holding a free drive-thru trick-or-treating event.

“Our goal is to create a safe experience where our children and neighbors can continue making positive memories during these trying times,” said Vice President and General Manager Jaimie León

During the drive, you’ll stop at 20 different candy stations, where we’ll be giving out 120,000 individually wrapped pieces of candy.

To keep everyone safe, our volunteers will be wearing masks and dropping candy directly into your Halloween bag, avoiding any physical contact.

After your drive-thru experience, you’ll be able to receive a discounted ticket to the separate Fall Festival that Layman Family Farms is holding from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that same day.

A special thanks in advance to Center in the Square for providing all of the candy.