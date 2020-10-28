Be weather aware! Zeta to move directly over our area as a tropical depression Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Prior to Zeta, our weather remains fairly calm Wednesday. We start with pockets of low clouds and dense fog in the morning, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 70s in most spots.

Hourly planner for Wednesday, 10/28/2020

A few showers will inch closer to the North Carolina-Virginia line during the late afternoon and early evening hours, but most of these will be fairly light.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

Preceding Zeta, we’ll see a batch of heavy rain overnight into early Thursday morning. The wind will turn a little breezy out of the south as well. Take it easy on the ride into work in the morning.

FutureTracker - early Thursday morning

As Zeta races up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, our weather deteriorates with tropical rain moving in after 9 or 10 in the morning Thursday.

FutureTracker - Thursday morning

Warmer air and strong wind on the east side of the system create the chance for severe weather in Southside shortly after lunchtime. Localized wind damage and/or a tornado cannot be ruled out in this case.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

When all is said and done, most of the area is looking to accumulate 1-3 inches of rain. This will lead to a localized flood threat of creeks and streams, but that threat will quickly diminish as we head into the afternoon.

Zeta rainfall through Friday

Make sure you have our app downloaded to get alerts within seconds.

Beyond Zeta, a cold front moves through the area. These two will combine to make things pretty gusty at times through Friday, even though rain chances will decrease beyond the morning.

Wind picks up behind Zeta Friday

This is good news for 10 News' drive-thru trick or treat event at Layman Family Farms . We’ll start the event in the upper 50s with temperatures falling into the lower 50s by closing time.

Layman Family Farms trick-or-treat event

Colder air lags behind a bit, but makes its way into the area in time for Halloween. We could wake up to some frost on the pumpkin, with temperatures in the 30s and the wind calming down first thing in the morning.

Colder air arrives in time for Halloween

Highs on Halloween will only be around 50-55° despite sunshine. We turn just a tad warmer Sunday with the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers later in the day.

Weekend forecast for Halloween 2020

Behind that, we get even colder to start next week.