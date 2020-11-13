Dan River no longer expected to reach historic levels Friday

DANVILLE, Va. – Thursday’s afternoon and overnight forecasts for the Dan River at Danville were calling for historic levels, with the current gage only reporting since 1996. Water continues to flow into the river, leading to levels rising during the day Friday.

However, levels are no longer forecast to be historic. The National Weather Service is forecasting moderate flooding, with a crest of 29.5 feet by Friday evening.

At this level, water may still impact the Utilities Complex. A 7 a.m. update from the City of Danville shows that multiple roads are closed around the River City.

River St. and Memorial Dr. remain open this morning. Goodyear Blvd. from the Danville Expressway to Jenny Lane is closed. Trade St. from Advance St. to the Danville Stadium Cinemas is closed. The river level is rising slowly, and more streets could be affected later today. pic.twitter.com/6YwQDGJgAO — City of Danville, VA (@cityofdanville) November 13, 2020

The river is forecast to go below flood stage Saturday afternoon, but it will still be flooding in South Boston.