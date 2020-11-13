54ºF

Dan River no longer expected to reach historic levels Friday

As of Friday morning, the Dan River continues to rise but it won’t reach historic levels

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Friday AM update for Dan River at Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Thursday’s afternoon and overnight forecasts for the Dan River at Danville were calling for historic levels, with the current gage only reporting since 1996. Water continues to flow into the river, leading to levels rising during the day Friday.

However, levels are no longer forecast to be historic. The National Weather Service is forecasting moderate flooding, with a crest of 29.5 feet by Friday evening.

At this level, water may still impact the Utilities Complex. A 7 a.m. update from the City of Danville shows that multiple roads are closed around the River City.

The river is forecast to go below flood stage Saturday afternoon, but it will still be flooding in South Boston.

