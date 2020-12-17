Parts of the Northeast measuring snow in FEET Thursday

While many of us are bummed about the lack of snow in our area Wednesday, folks in the Northeast would probably like to give us some of theirs. Moisture pulled up from the Gulf, a deformation zone (area of enhanced lift in the atmosphere) and seasonably cold air created the perfect recipe for incredible amounts of snow up north.

Snow rates of 2-3″ per hour were common Thursday morning close to the Pennsylvania-New York border. Places like Endicott and Oswego, New York have reportedly seen more than 40″ of snow. Half of that came within a 6-7 hour time span Thursday.

At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a trained storm spotter reported 43″ of snow in Litchfield, Pennsylvania.

How does this compare to a place like Roanoke? If we were to take the 43″ reported in Litchfield, Pennsylvania, that would be the one inch of snow more than what Roanoke has seen in the last four years!

Comparing snowfall between Roanoke and Litchfield, PA

Heavy snow is expected to continue throughout New England on Thursday.

Here are a couple of other pictures submitted to us of the snow in Horseheads, New York!

Laurie Goodridge - Horseheads, New York (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)