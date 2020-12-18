One week away! Seasonably cold weather precedes Christmas cold blast

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Wednesday’s wintry mess, we continue to stay seasonably cold Friday with decreasing clouds. The chill lasts into the weekend, with clouds returning gradually throughout the day Saturday.

Weekend plans for Friday, 12/18 to Sunday, 12/20

Any weekend plans/last minute shopping looks good to go. We’re just watching a minor weather system Sunday that could produce a few stray showers and mountain snow showers.

Futuretracker - Sunday morning

That takes us through the final days of fall. At 8:30 Monday morning, the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. This marks the official beginning to winter.

Winter solstice - 2020

Later that night, Saturn and Jupiter will appear at their closest point in nearly 800 years! The forecast for cloud cover, however, is not the most optimistic at the moment. Hopefully, that changes!

The Great Conjunction of 2020

Looking beyond toward Christmas, we are tracking a strong cold front that will likely bring rain to the area at some point on Christmas Eve.

What we're tracking on Christmas Eve 2020

Once the front passes, we’ll likely see some snow toward our west-facing slopes. Cold air chasing a front east is usually not the pattern conducive for any big snow. The rest of us will be left much colder and windy at times through Christmas Day.

What we're tracking on Christmas Day 2020

At the moment, the chance of a White Christmas (1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas Day) is slim. Groups of forecast data paint a 10-20% probability of that along the West Virginia-Virginia line.