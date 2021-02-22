Umbrellas needed! Rain and a little snow are the opening acts to the new week

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to the final week of February! Unfortunately, the weather won’t be quite as pleasant as what we wrapped up the weekend with on Sunday.

A quick-moving front is producing precipitation to the south and west of us. Both areas will head our way through the morning and midday, before generally tapering off during the afternoon and/or evening.

Next 12 hours precipitation chances (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will be too warm for many of you to receive snow. Look for a quick quarter to half inch of rain accumulation.

Today's rainfall forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It might be just cold enough for snowflakes to fly north of US 460, but accumulations will be confined to our Highlands zone.

That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Highland, Bath, Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties today. It ends at 2 p.m.

Future Tracker snowfall through 8 a.m. Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for highs in the 40s this afternoon, then lows in the 30s Tuesday morning.

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week, returning sunshine to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ad

What we're tracking Tuesday 1 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

While we’ll be warmer on Tuesday, the WARMEST air of the week won’t arrive until Wednesday. That’s because the high is projected to be offshore and our winds will be out of the southwest.

Look for 60s across much of, if not all, of the area. Enjoy the early taste of spring!

What we're tracking Wednesday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We expect temperatures to fall again by the end of the work week. Precipitation chances will return by Friday and this weekend.