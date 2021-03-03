Cherry blossoms in D.C. set to peak in early April

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mark your calendars! D.C.’s famous cherry blossom trees are expected to reach peak bloom between April 2 and April 5 this year. At that point, the Tidal Basin will be painted in white and pink by the nearly 4,000 trees that reside within the park.

Big news! We're projecting cherry blossom peak bloom to fall between April 2 - April 5. Peak bloom is the day when 70% of the Yoshino #cherryblossoms are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white & pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin: https://t.co/Yd0Z1y1FHD #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/Twikj5mOs4 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 1, 2021

The trees aren’t as far along as they were this time last year, which is something many of us are seeing in Virginia and into parts of the Carolinas. Since 2004, peak bloom dates have ranged from as early as March 20th to as late as April 10th.

The Yoshino Cherry Trees were gifted to the U.S. by Japan in the early 1910s, and they have become a major tourist attraction ever since. In 1990, extreme temperatures caused blooming as early as mid-March. Extreme cold temperatures, however, delayed the bloom until late April in 1958.