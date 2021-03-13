Cooler, mainly dry this weekend as we ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! After a warm work week, we’ll see some changes with the weather this weekend. The most noticeable change will be with the temperatures.

Although they will still be above-average for mid-March, we’ll be cooler than we were during the work week. You can expect variable amounts of cloud cover today and tonight.

After a ten day dry spell was broken in some spots yesterday, look for dry conditions to take over again over the next 24 hours.

Saturday planner

Before you go to bed tonight, make sure to set your clocks forward! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m.

The start of DST is also a good reminder to replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunrise and sunset Sunday will shift one hour later, to 7:32 a.m. and 7:26 p.m., respectively.

Daylight Saving Time explainer

Sunday appears to be a decent day weather-wise, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and there may be a brief shower late in the day.

The next big opportunity for precipitation will come later in the day Monday into early Tuesday. This is associated with the storm system sending feet of snow into the Rockies this weekend.

What we're tracking Monday 11 p.m.

It appears a wedge of high pressure could provide just enough cold air for a brief wintry mix in the higher elevations.

We’ll include the chance for that in the forecast for the New River Valley and Highlands. If you live in Roanoke, Lynchburg or Southside, you’re looking at just a chilly rain.

Odds of seeing wintry weather late Monday into early Tuesday

Once the precipitation clears out, we’ll see another warming trend through St. Patrick’s Day. More rain is in the forecast by Thursday.