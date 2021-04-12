Spring vibes! Staying fairly warm prior to a mid-week cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – This past weekend’s weather brought everything from hail to rain to gusty wind and sunshine. Monday picks up where Sunday left off, with temperatures coming down just a touch.

Expect high temperatures between 65 and 70° in the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Lynchburg and Southside will manage to get to about 70-75° during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/12/2021

The wind will once again become a factor throughout the day, with peak gusts between 20 and 35 mph. This won’t be enough to cause damage, but it will be noticeable.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 4/12/2021

The wind shouldn’t be as gusty Tuesday, with temperatures coming up just a couple degrees in the afternoon compared to Monday.

Come Wednesday, we’ll be tracking a cold front that will help spark some rain showers later in the day and at night.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon (4/14/2021)

A few of these could become pretty heavy, but the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low.

Once this front passes, the wind will once again pick up by Thursday and Friday. That will blow in some cooler air, with daytime highs in the 50s in the higher elevations and lower 60s elsewhere.

FutureTracker - late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning

Nighttime lows later this week and this weekend will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with only patchy frost expected in more remote/rural locations.