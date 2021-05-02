Calm and much warmer today ahead of a big changes this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful day on tap as temperatures climb quickly throughout the day. We will see more in the way of cloud cover, as well.

Hourly Planner

By this afternoon, highs will run about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. That means, for many of us, highs will tap into the 80s.

Today

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride in the days to comes as we switch off between the 70s and 80s each day. Cooler temperatures arrive by Thursday when highs return to the 60s.

Temperature Trend

The biggest change for us will be our rain chances. Being that temperatures will be very warm through Wednesday, strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.