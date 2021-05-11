Salem Red Sox, Your Local Weather Authority partner for gameday forecasts

SALEM, Va. – After missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salem Red Sox kick off their 2021 home schedule Tuesday night against the Lynchburg Hillcats. If you plan to attend the game, you’ll see a familiar face on the Jumbotron!

WSLS 10 and the Red Sox are once again partnering to provide gameday forecasts for each home game at Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Your Local Weather Authority’s Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Delaney Wearden and Justin McKee will be responsible for helping Red Sox fans plan for the weather each game.

The forecast for Tuesday night’s game against the Hillcats could not be better for baseball! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Salem Red Sox vs. Lynchburg Hillcats May 11 game forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After the six-game homestand against Lynchburg, the Red Sox will be home again May 25-30 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Check out the full 2021 schedule below!