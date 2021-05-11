Warmth, widespread rain hard to come by through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak disturbance may spark a few light showers early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see a decrease in clouds and a very early spring-like feel to the air throughout the afternoon.

High temperatures will only reach the 60s to near 70°, which is still considered below average for this time of year.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/11/2021

Even still, it should be a beautiful night at the ballpark for the Salem Red Sox home opener against the red-hot Lynchburg Hillcats.

Salem Red Sox forecast for Tuesday night, 5/11/2021

Clouds increase overnight with low pressure tracking to the south. A few light showers will be possible south of US 460 during the first half of the day Wednesday.

FutureTracker - Wednesday morning, 5/12/2021

Clouds then decrease throughout the day, with highs in the 50s and 60s. As the sky stays clear and the wind stays calm, temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see patches of frost develop in areas west of the Parkway.