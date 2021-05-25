Isolated afternoon storms Tuesday precede more mid-week heat

ROANOKE, Va. – You can definitely feel the humidity stepping outside Tuesday morning. So while we won’t be quite as hot as the past several days, we will be quite sticky.
That, in tandem with a lifting warm front, will give us the chance for a few isolated storms west of the Parkway after 1 or 2 p.m.
After sunset, these storms will dissipate. We’ll be left mild and muggy Wednesday morning.
A wind out of the west will take some of the mugginess out of the air Wednesday afternoon, but it will force temperatures to near-record levels.
Thursday will be just about as hot, with only limited storm chances each day. That chance goes up late Friday into Saturday, however, as moisture increases along a front nearby.