Hit-or-miss storms the next two days; becoming more numerous later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We were able to make good use out of the humidity (in parts of the area) Monday afternoon and evening. Especially in parts of the Highlands and Southside, some beneficial rain came along with the storms. Unfortunately, there were reports of flooding in White Sulphur Springs. We’ll dive more into that threat a few lines down.

As for Tuesday, we’ll see more of the same hit-or-miss thunderstorms developing after lunchtime in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. That chance is a little lower (but not completely zero) in the Lynchburg area or Southside.

Zone by zone storm chances for Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

High temperatures reflect that trend. We’ll mostly be in the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley. Elsewhere, high temperatures will peak between 85 and 90°.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

Keep in mind that the humidity may make it feel even hotter than that, so be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

We’ll see a similar situation unfold Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, an area of low pressure slowly moves closer to us. That adds a little more push to get thunderstorms going. So, we expect more numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.