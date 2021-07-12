Heat, humidity packing their usual one-two punch at times this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The hot, sticky weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon. It’s summer. That shouldn’t be a surprise.

Even though it’s not shocking, make sure you’re taking care of yourself properly.

Our bodies cool through the evaporation of sweat. The process of evaporation happens more efficiently in lower humidity. With the humidity as high as it is, it’ll take longer for our bodies to cool.

Heat and your body

With that typical hot, humid weather comes some typical summer storms Monday afternoon.

Most of these will target areas west of the Parkway in scattered fashion after 1 or 2 p.m. A couple storms may weasel their way east of the Parkway later in the day, but areas like Bedford, Lynchburg, and Southside will mostly stay dry.

Storm chances by zone - Monday, 7/12/2021

Expect this trend to hold Tuesday, as the overall weather pattern won’t change much.

FutureTracker - Tuesday, 7/13/2021

By Wednesday, a weak front moves through but won’t be enough to buckle the weather pattern completely. By Thursday, high pressure will keep the flow of hot and humid air. There isn’t any disturbance to kick off showers and storms, though.

Ad

What we're tracking - Thursday, July 15, 2021

That changes as we head into the weekend. We’ll keep the heat and humidity flowing in, but we’ll have a front stalled to the north. Expect more scattered-to-numerous showers and storms each afternoon with highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

What we're tracking - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Keep checking back for updates on storms each day by downloading our app.