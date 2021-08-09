Partly Cloudy icon
92º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

A new tropical system is about to form in the Atlantic after a month of inactivity

The system has a good chance of becoming our sixth named storm of the season

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
The "spaghetti plots" for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
The "spaghetti plots" for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI, Fla. – It’s felt like forever since we’ve had a tropical system to tell you about in the Atlantic basin. Hurricane Elsa was our last storm, way back in early July.

The tropics are finally heating up again as the National Hurricane Center says it will begin issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six Monday afternoon.

Current information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The system is forecast to move to the west-northwest over the Caribbean islands and potentially approach the United States this weekend or early next week.

We’ll likely see an upgrade to a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Fred soon. If the storm gets a name, it would be the sixth named storm this season.

2021 hurricane season name list (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

email

facebook

twitter