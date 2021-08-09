A new tropical system is about to form in the Atlantic after a month of inactivity

MIAMI, Fla. – It’s felt like forever since we’ve had a tropical system to tell you about in the Atlantic basin. Hurricane Elsa was our last storm, way back in early July.

The tropics are finally heating up again as the National Hurricane Center says it will begin issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six Monday afternoon.

Current information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The system is forecast to move to the west-northwest over the Caribbean islands and potentially approach the United States this weekend or early next week.

We’ll likely see an upgrade to a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Fred soon. If the storm gets a name, it would be the sixth named storm this season.