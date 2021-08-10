High heat, humidity precede a few strong storms Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – If you enjoyed last week’s low humidity, we hope you bottled it up! This week will be quite the opposite. The heat index nears triple digits prior to any storms Tuesday afternoon in parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

Please make sure you’re drinking plenty of water (and electrolytes), seeking shade and taking frequent breaks if you plan to be outside during peak heating hours.

While we may see a few showers in the mountains Tuesday morning, the bulk of any thunderstorms move from west to east starting at 11 a.m.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon, 8/10/2021

The same disturbance that triggers Tuesday’s storms will also be around to trigger a few showers and storms Wednesday morning in the mountains.

FutureTracker - Wednesday morning, 8/11/2021

Once again, the bulk of storminess is expected to begin early in the afternoon.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon, 8/11/2021

Any storms that form Tuesday and Wednesday will be capable of producing localized wind damage and flooding, thanks to the heat and high humidity levels. By Thursday, we won’t see as many storms.

3-Day severe weather risk from through Thursday, 8/12/2021

A gusty breeze out of the west will come down the mountains, heating us up even more Thursday afternoon. In fact, some of us will be within a few degrees of record highs.

Near-record heat Thursday, 8/12/2021

We’ll be just as hot Friday afternoon too. A front will move closer to the region late Friday through the weekend. This front will spark more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday.

What we're tracking - Sunday, August 15, 2021

North of the front, the breeze will come in out of the east and northeast. This will bring an end to the high heat, but storms will still be around Sunday and Monday. At this point, we’ll be tracking where (likely) Fred will be. If we see any remnant moisture from this tropical system, it would arrive early next week.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m., August 10, 2021

